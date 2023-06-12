CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A representative from Congressman Glenn “GT” Thompson’s office will be available in Clearfield County to answer federal government questions.

The representative will be available on Thursday, June 15, from noon to 3 p.m. State Representative Dallas Kephart (R-Clearfield/Cambria) will be hosting the discussions out of his office which is located in Suite 100 at 315 East Market St.

“My staff will almost always refer questions about Social Security Administration, the Department of Veterans Affairs, and the IRS to Congressman Thompsons office,” Kephart said. “His district offices are in Centre and Venango counties, so this is an opportunity for Clearfield County residents toskip a stepand speak directly with Andrea Verobish, who is a member of their congressmans staff.”

You do not need to sign up or register for a meeting, but it is advised that you arrive early. Appointments will be on a first-come first-serve basis.

Questions about this or any legislative issue should be directed to Kephart’s Clearfield district office at 814-765-0609, his Hastings office at 814- 247-6210 or his Osceola Mills office at 814-339-6544.