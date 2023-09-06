CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Rep. Dallas Kephart (R-Cambria/Clearfield) is inviting residents of the 73rd Legislative District to join him on a trip to Harrisburg.

The trip will include a guided tour of both the Pennsylvania State Capitol building and the Pennsylvania Governor’s Residence. The bus tour will take place Tuesday, Oct. 24, at a cost of $40 per person, which covers a reserved seat and tip for the bus driver.

“I’m extremely fortunate to work in a structure that has received national acclaim for its uniqueness and beauty,” Kephart said. “Our state capitol building is among the most ornate of its kind, and I’m looking forward especially to seeing the reactions of those on the trip who will be visiting for the first time.”

“In addition to the capitol building, we’ll be visiting Gov. Josh Shapiro’s official residence, which is located less than two miles away with great views of the Susquehanna River,” Kephart added. “The changing leaves will make for a beautiful ride to Harrisburg and a great day for everyone who chooses to come along.”

For more information, please call Kephart’s Clearfield office at 814-765-0609. The deadline to reserve a seat on the bus is Friday, Oct. 6.