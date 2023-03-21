CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — With the end of Winter comes some much-needed Spring cleaning for many. Included in the annual cleanup is overdue lawn and yard maintenance.

For those living in Clearfield, the borough is offering residents curbside pickup for any yard waste they are looking to get rid of. The Spring Cleanup will start the week of March 27 on the west side of the river and the week of April 3 on the east side of the river.

Any leaves and lawn clippings must be placed in biodegradable bags or boxes and must be placed at the curb or pickup. Property owners can also dispose of yard waste at the borough compost site on 21 Street.

The following items will not be allowed to be disposed of during the Spring Cleanup:

No building materials are permitted, such as blocks, bricks, siding or roofing.

No garbage or rubbish are permitted, including appliances or furniture.

No metal is permitted.

Dumping at the borough garage, located on Power Avenue, is also strictly prohibited.

The Borough also offers residential curbside recycling for aluminum cans, bimetallic cans and most clear, green and brown glass. Curbside recycling pickup is scheduled for the first and third Tuesdays of the month.