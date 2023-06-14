CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – After a 12-year hiatus a festival is returning to Clearfield County and bringing food, music and more to Lower Witmer Park.

The festival is a three-day event at the Park. It starts on Friday, June 16, and goes until Sunday, June 18. The Clearfield Revitalization Corporation is behind the revitalization of the festival and they say it’s going to be jam-packed with fun.

Lower Witmer Park is located at 2 E. Locust Street and its free to enter.

Here’s a full list of events:

Friday, June 16

Food vendors open at 11 a.m.

Music by Velveeta from 7 – 10 p.m.

Saturday, June 17

Dice Run Registration 8 – 10 a.m.

Food vendors open at 11 a.m.

Music by Steve Kirsch from 12 – 2 p.m.

Cornhole Tournament Registration 1 p.m.

Music by Eric Koval from 3 – 5 p.m.

Music by Hell Bent from 7 – 10 p.m.

Fireworks begin at 9:45 p.m.

Sunday, June 18

Vendor & Craft Fair 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Food vendors open 11 a.m.

Music by Joe Quick from 1 – 3 p.m.

You can keep up to date with the event and more through the Clearfield Revitalization Corp. Facebook page.