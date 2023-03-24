CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Clearfield County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who they said is wanted on three separate warrants.

River Stone, 24, of Clearfield. Image provided by the Clearfield County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office is asking for the publics help in finding River Stone, 24, of Clearfield. Stone is described as a white male measuring 5’11” tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

He’s wanted for failing to appear at revocation court on charges of driving under the influence of a controlled substance, failing to appear at criminal call for driving under the influence of a controlled substance and failing to appear at pre trial conference on other drug related charges.

Anyone with information on Stone’s whereabouts is asked to call the Clearfield County Sheriff’s Office at (814) 765-2641 or call Clearfield County Control at (814) 765-1533.