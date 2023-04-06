CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Residents in Clearfield are encouraged to participate in an upcoming cleanup event to remove trash or litter from their properties.

The Cleanup Clearfield Week begins on Monday, April 17 and ends on Saturday, April 22. Code Enforcement Officer Andrea Stewart is organizing the event for residents to clean around their homes, yards and porches to avoid any warnings or fines.

During the cleanup week, dumpsters will be at the borough garage at 228 Power Avenue for any scrap metal or other rubbish. No liquids, tires, or electronics will be accepted.

All items can be dropped off Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. or on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The mayor of Clearfield is also organizing a Community Cleanup Day with Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful on Saturday, April 22 where volunteers will help pick up trash. Volunteers are scheduled to meet at the Lower Witmer Park pavilion at 9:30 a.m where vests, gloves and trash bags will be given while supplies last.

“Individuals, families, businesses, and organizations are all encouraged to participate in our Cleanup Clearfield Week,” Mayor Mason Strouse said. “Even if you do not participate in one of the events the Borough is coordinating, I encourage every Borough resident to do their part to clean up our community.”

More information about the cleanup events can be found on the Clearfield Borough website or by calling (814) 765-7817.