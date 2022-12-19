CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — In celebration of the Clearfield Wholesales Paper (CWP) 100th anniversary, they donated $21,000 to Grady’s Decision, a Pennsylvania-based non-profit.

Since 2019, CWP has been raising money each year for organizations and non-profits. This year, Grady’s Decision, a nonprofit that helps families who are affected by premature births or birth defects, is the beneficiary.

“Well like anyone who’s in deep stress situations like this, when your able to provide them relief the first reaction is usually tears of joy,” Ryan Smith, President, and Co-Founder of Grady’s Decision, said. “The first thing I try and let them know is that it’s ok to breath again because they are so wind-tight because of the stress of their situation.”

The CWP began selling items from flyers that were sent out in June and a percentage of all the proceeds, totaling up to $21,000, all went to Grady’s Decision.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Grady’s Decision assists families across 17 Northwestern Counties across Pennsylvania. For more information about Grady’s Decision and CWP, visit their websites.