CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — In Clearfield County, Clearfield Wholesale Paper opened its doors to the community and customers with a trade show.

Customers and community members were able to come into their warehouse and introduce themselves to various vendors and see the behind-the-scenes of what happens at Clearfield Wholesale Paper.

“It’s actually amazing to the people that are not aware of what we have in our warehouse and what we do and what we are capable of receiving,” Warehouse Manager Rich Augenbaugh said.

During the event, people were able to come in and meet vendors, eat lunch, compete in a cornhole tournament and have fun. While also looking at products that are offered.

“We have over 40,000 line items to our company, so we want to be able to get our name out there and let people know what CWA is all about,” Vice President of Sales Thomas Marasco said.”

The event also helped raise funds for the Chemo Care Bag Project. The Chemo Care Bag Project began as a tribute to Chauncey and Lynn Smith, each having passed from cancer. To memorialize their well-lived lives, their daughter Kristen started this campaign by asking supporters to sponsor a cinch-sac bag for $25.

That bag is then filled with items that are helpful to those going through cancer treatment in the hopes of providing some level of comfort. The bags can include items like hats, blankets, tissues, puzzles, pens, hand sanitizer, gum, gummy bears, water, crackers, lotion, lip balm, note pads and devotionals.

So far Clearfield Wholesale Paper has been able to raise over $8,000.

“Giving back to the community, that’s one thing that we want to get back that we’re just not in the business we’re in to give them back to the community as well,” President Keith Dusch said.