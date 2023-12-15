CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Clearfield Wholesale Paper (CWP) gave a surprise check of over $35,000 for the Chemo Care Bag Project.

The Chemo Care Bag Project is a tribute to Chauncey and Lynn Smith, each having passed from cancer. To memorialize their well-lived lives, their daughter Kristen started this campaign by asking supporters to sponsor a cinch-sack bag for $25. The bag is filled with items that are helpful to those going through cancer treatment and hopefully, provide some level of comfort.

CWP has been giving back for the last four years. Through sales and other donations, they are able to raise the funds, with the intention giving it all back.

“It’s very important that our company gives back to the community and to the people and specifically to help support the area that we live in,” Chairman & CEO Joel Peterson said.

The total donation was $35,225, a number that left some speechless and in tears.

“It is tremendously emotional and it’s very special. We are so incredibly thankful to CWP, their vendors and their customers,” Founder Kristen Zurat said.

With the money, the organization will be able to expand to assist even more individuals going through tough times.

“This year is the first year of our program that we will actually be packing a thousand bags and getting them out this year. And next year will be even more because of this wonderful gift they’ve given us,” Zurat said.

CWP says there is no goal each year for the amount they want to raise but Peterson says that the company is thrilled to go above and beyond what they expected from initial efforts.

Next year CWP will be giving donations to two charities, the Central PA Humane Society and the Allegheny Spay & Neuter Clinic. They will be having a Christmas in July and Christmas in December to raise money for both organizations.