CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Clearfield woman is charged after allegedly smuggling drugs into a prison that later led to three overdoses, including one death.

Angela Marie Ricketts, 38, was charged with drug delivery resulting in death, involuntary manslaughter and more after Clearfield Regional Police were called to the prison July 8. Inmate Kaitlyn Evans was pronounced dead after the coroner’s arrival.

The two other women who overdosed two days prior on July 6 were taken to Penn Highlands. They later told police that they had used a straw and ingested fentanyl that Ricketts allegedly brought into the prison, the criminal complaint reads.

According to the complaint, police learned that Ricketts was arrested on warrants by DuBois police July 5 at a motel where she allegedly hid three baggies of drugs in her body cavity before police arrived.

Police later interviewed Ricketts who reportedly told them she had three baggies with fentanyl and pills, but it “wasn’t that many.”

At a later interview, police said that Ricketts claimed the drugs fell out of her in the toilet in Evan’s cell and she must have fished them out and overdosed. She also claimed that the moment she got into the E-Block, Evans was asking her if she came in with “fedy.”

When Evans was found unresponsive and CPR was administered, police said a straw and two crystal-like rocks were in her cell along with a baggie of pills in a commissary bag. The rocks later tested positive for fentanyl.

In addition to the above charges, Ricketts is also facing charges of drug possession, possession of a controlled substance, and recklessly endangering another person.

Ricketts was in Clearfield County Prison and remains there with her bail denied in this case.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 27 in front of Magisterial District Judge Joseph M. Morris.