CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Clearfield woman is facing charges after a fire happened in her apartment that she failed to report and keeping a toddler in the home overnight.

Clearfield Regional Police said they were called to the apartment of Mamajora Spingola, 38, on the 1400 block of Daisy Street on Thursday, Jan. 11, to assist with a structure fire that happened the day prior. The apartment had substantial fire damage, but the fire was put out by Spingola.

It was discovered that Spingola never reported the fire to emergency services or the landlord and kept her 2-year-old child in the apartment overnight.

The following day, a property maintenance worker discovered the fire damage after other tenants said they could smell smoke in the building.

Spingola is facing charges of child endangerment, reckless endangerment and risking catastrophe, police said.

At this time, those charges have not been filed, according to court systems.