CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Clearfield woman was locked up after police said they had to deal with her fifth retail theft incident and found drugs on her at the time.

Kathleen Kennouche, 39 (Clearfield County Prison)

Lawrence Township Police were called to Roses Discount Store in Clearfield Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 1, for reports of retail theft.

After arriving, employees reportedly told police they watched 39-year-old Kathleen Kennouche try to conceal and steal items from the store, the police report shows. Police noted this is the fifth incident of theft involving Kennouche.

Officers noted in the report that suspected meth and paraphernalia were also found on Kennouche.

A report from 2017 shows that Kennouche was ordered to serve three months to one year in Clearfield County Jail and one year on probation over two separate retail theft cases, Progress News shows.

Kennouche was placed back in Clearfield County Prison in lieu of $10,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 13.