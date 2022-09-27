CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A woman was sentenced in federal court for conspiring to sell 500 grams or more of methamphetamine following a multi-county drug trafficking bust.

Nicole Gaines, 42, was sentenced to 57 months in prison and three years of supervised release by U.S. District Judge Kim R. Gibson for her involvement in the drug trafficking ring, according to U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung. She pled guilty back in March.

Gaines is one of 38 who were arrested after investigators discovered several kilos of meth were being brought from Atlanta for distribution across northcentral Pennsylvania.

From July 2019 to June 2020, Gaines intended to sell 500 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine, according to information presented to the court.

Assistant United States Attorney Maureen Sheehan-Balchon prosecuted this case on behalf

of the government.

Chung commended the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Pennsylvania State Police for the investigation that led to the successful prosecution of Gaines. Additional agencies participating in this investigation include the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Internal Revenue Service – Criminal Investigation, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Homeland Security Investigations, Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General, Clearfield County District Attorney’s Office, Erie County District Attorney’s Office, Millcreek Police Department, Erie Bureau of Police, and other local law enforcement agencies.

This prosecution is a result of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles high-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten communities throughout the United States. OCDETF uses a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks