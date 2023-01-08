BOALSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Good things come to those who wait. That’s what Climb Nittany in Boalsburg believes as they celebrated their delayed “Grand Opening” two years later.

The indoor rock climbing facility said they couldn’t originally celebrate their opening due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On their two-year anniversary Saturday, Jan. 7, they celebrated with deals and giveaways of merchandise and year-long passes. Beer sampling was also provided by Antifragile Brewing as guests packed the facility to try their hand at rock climbing.

“We’re celebrating a couple things today,” General Manager Michael Molony said. “So we’ve been open for two years, but we opened in the thick of the pandemic and never got to have a true grand opening party. We’ve been holding off on that for a while and now is finally the right time.”

Molony said the support that they’ve received from the community since opening has been incredible, and they’ve had visitors from all over the country.