CLINTON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that a pipe replacement project in Clinton County will begin on Monday, July 17.

The work will impact Route 477 as PennDOT Clinton County Maintenance crews perform work on pipes between Auction Road and Interstate 80 (I-80).

A daily detour will be in place during the daytime hours of 7 a.m. until 4 p.m., according to PennDOT. The detour will utilize Route 2008 (Auction Road), Route 220 and I-80.

The project will reportedly improve drainage throughout the Mill Hall area, stated PennDOT.

The pipe replacement project will occur along Route 477 (Long Run Road), and the daytime detour will utilize Route 2008 (Auction Road), Route 220 and I-80 going eastbound. The northbound detour will use I-80 westbound, Route 220 and Route 2008.

According to PennDOT, emergency vehicles passing through the work zone will be accommodated, and residents who live along the road will be able to access their homes.

The project is expected to run until August 31, but this date is subject to change depending on weather conditions.

More information about traffic patterns, including current detours, can be found on 511PA’s website.