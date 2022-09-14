BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Hollidaysburg Area School District will be hosting a clothing donation drive to help students in need.

The Junior High Aevidum student group will be bringing Tiger Treasures to the Junior High School on Saturday, Sept. 17 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

They will have various clothing and hygiene products available to students for free during lunch periods in the newly created Tiger Treasures store.

Anyone wishing to donate clothing or items in new or like new condition can bring them to the Junior High School on Saturday. Accepted items include shirts, hoodies, pants, leggings, jeans, shoes, coats, hats, gloves, deodorant (other personal hygiene items) and brown paper bags with handles.

More information about the donation drive can be found on the school district Facebook page.