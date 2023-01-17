CAMERON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — In Cameron County, you have a chance to give back to those who provide crucial help to others in a time of need.

At the C&N Bank in Emporium, donations are being accepted as part of their Giving Back Giving Together initiative.

When there is an accident or a fire, generally those coming to your aid are volunteers. While many of these organizations get state and local funding, it usually isn’t enough to cover the extensive training needed along with the expensive equipment.

The C&N Bank is hoping to bridge that gap with its initiative. Employees voted to make raising money for local emergency services the cause for this years campaign.

They bank has a goal of raising $100,000 to support 34 local volunteer emergency, fire, and ambulance services.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

In Cameron County funds raised will then be distributed to the Cameron County Ambulance Service and the Sinnemahoning Ambulance Service.

For more information on how to donate you can visit the C&N Bank’s website.