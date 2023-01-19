CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — CNB Bank, headquartered in Clearfield, Pa., has established the second-largest endowment to date in support of the North Central PA LaunchBox.

The LaunchBox is powered by the Penn State DuBois (NCPA LaunchBox).

The organization has pledged $150,000, matched one-to-one by Penn State through a recently concluded matching gifts program, providing a $300,000 endowment to support operating costs for the NCPA LaunchBox.

Launched in 2019, the North Central PA LaunchBox provides no-cost services such as assistance with business plan development, assistance with grant applications, educational seminars for entrepreneurs, workforce training and more. A downtown location contains offices for industry partners, a conference area and coworking space that provide facilities fitting the needs of LaunchBox clients performing research and development for their products and services.

The LaunchBox also innovates solutions for area businesses and individuals in the on-campus Idea Lab. Featuring 12, 3-D printers, 3-D scanning hardware, and software and a vinyl printer/cutter, the lab is available to anyone in search of help in developing a prototype, reverse engineering, and inspection.

CNB Bank was originally established as The County National Bank of Clearfield in 1856, survived the Great Depression in the 1930s, and continued to grow, reorganize and become the full-service bank we know today.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Since 2015, the Invent Penn State initiative has awarded seed grants to 21 campuses to create LaunchBoxes and innovation spaces, and to date, the NCPA LaunchBox has served over 14,700 clients, including 42 new start-ups. This mission is continuously driven through collaboration with area industries and communities.