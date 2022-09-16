CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The Coalport First United Methodist Church hosted a “Blessing of the Pets” event on Saturday, Sept. 16.

Pastor Len Findley blessed all kinds of pets from 12 to 3 p.m. in a free event for the public. No matter the size of the pet, all were welcome to the event.

“Now we know being in a rural area we may see any kind of pets, and any kind of pets are welcome,” says Findley. “We may find goats, chickens, horses, anything. We just love animals up here and we want to be here for our community.”

This is the second pet blessing that Findley has done and the first since he came to the Coalport First United Methodist church. He thinks it’s important to recognize and pray for all who are important in our lives, no matter how many legs they have.

“Pets are an amazing part of our lives and the connection that we have with our pets is absolutely amazing. We want to celebrate that connection today. I am a pet owner myself, I’ve had two dogs, I have two cats right now. We are in the market right now for another animal.”

There was three designated blessing times with the first one at 12:30 p.m., followed by one at 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Prayer tents were also available throughout the event.

Local churches made donations that will go to the Central PA Humane Society. Donations were also accepted at the event from anyone willing to donate.