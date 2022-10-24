CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – #1 Cochran, Western Pennsylvania’s largest automotive retailer, announced that it has acquired Thomas Team Honda in Johnstown.

The acquisition extends the dealer group’s geographic footprint to Cambria County while adding a new brand to its extensive portfolio. The announcement came on Monday, Oct. 24.

“We are thrilled to expand our presence to the Johnstown market and to add this all-important franchise to our new-vehicle lineup,” #1 Cochran President and CEO Rob Cochran said. “With the inclusion of Honda, we now offer every major mainstream brand in the market, all available for purchase in our stores or 100 percent online.”

The newly acquired dealership, located at 1920 Bedford Street in Johnstown, has been renamed #1 Cochran Honda.

Nearly all of Thomas Team Honda’s sales and service professionals are joining #1 Cochran, increasing the company’s total team member count to almost 1,300.

Stressing the importance of carrying on the store’s family-owned tradition, Mr. Cochran said, “Like Thomas Team Honda, we are a homegrown, family-owned business with deep ties to our customers and communities. At a time when many dealers are selling to private equity firms and national chains, we are proud that Honda will remain family owned, and we’re eager to get to know the Johnstown community.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The Honda acquisition marks #1 Cochran’s second buy/sell this year. In a similar transaction in March, the dealer group purchased 100-year-old Butler County Ford, continuing that store’s family-owned legacy and giving the company its second Ford franchise.

With the addition of Honda, #1 Cochran now operates 30 franchises, representing 19 different brands.