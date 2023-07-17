Smoke billows from the Donnie Creek wildfire burning north of Fort St. John, British Columbia, on Sunday, July 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The air quality throughout Pennsylvania is considered unhealthy as smoke from the Canadian wildfires moves across the state again Monday.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) code orange has been issued through the entire Commonwealth for Monday, July 17.

While the Commonwealth is under a code orange, most of Central and Western Pennsylvania are currently in the yellow and orange zone, according to airnow.gov.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) is still under 100 in Central Pennsylvania Monday morning, as of this writing, and the AQI is expected to increase as the smoke moves in from the west. Anything over 100 is considered “unhealthy.”

Residents that may be “high risk” or have existing lung and/or heart issues, such as asthma and bronchitis, are advised to limit their time outdoors.

Residents and businesses within the areas are strongly encouraged to voluntarily help reduce fine particulate matter air pollution by:

Avoiding the open burning of leaves, trash, and other materials; and

Avoiding the use of gas-powered lawn and garden equipment.

These air quality issues come from the Canadian wildfires and even caused a section of Minnesota to have the country’s worst quality air, according to a story published by the Associated Press.