ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The air quality throughout Pennsylvania is considered to be unhealthy as smoke from the Canadian wildfires lingers in the state Thursday.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) code red has been issued through the entire Commonwealth for Thursday, June 29.

Canadian wildfire smoke gives Minnesota city the worst air in the US

Currently, the Air Quality Index (AQI) is over 180. Anything over 100 is considered “unhealthy.”

(airnow.gov)

Residents that may be “high risk” or have existing lung and/or heart issues, such as asthma and bronchitis, are advised to limit their time outdoors.

Residents and businesses within the areas are strongly encouraged to voluntarily help reduce fine particulate matter air pollution by:

Avoiding the open burning of leaves, trash, and other materials; and

Avoiding the use of gas-powered lawn and garden equipment.

Stay up to date with news that matters to you with the WTAJ app on iPhone and Android by clicking here.

These air quality issues come from the Canadian wildfires and even caused A section of Minnesota to have the country’s worst quality air on Tuesday, according to a story published by the Associated Press.