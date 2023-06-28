ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The air quality throughout Central Pennsylvania is considered to be unhealthy as smoke from the Canadian wildfires shifts into the area Wednesday.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) code red and code orange have been issued through a large portion of the Commonwealth from midnight to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, June 28.

Code Red:

Erie

Warren

McKean

Crawford

Mercer

Venango

Forest

Elk

Lawrence

Butler

Clarion

Armstrong

Jefferson

Clearfield

Indiana

Cambria

Beaver

Allegheny

Westmoreland

Washington

Greene

Fayette

Somerset

Graphics last updated at 6:45 a.m.

Code Orange:

Potter

Cameron

Clinton

Centre

Blair

Huntingdon

Bedford

Fulton

Currently, the Air Quality Index (AQI) is over 160. Anything over 100 is considered as “unhealthy.”

Residents that may be “high risk” or have existing lung and/or heart issues, such as asthma and bronchitis, are advised to limit their time outdoors.

Residents and businesses within the areas are strongly encouraged to voluntarily help reduce fine particulate matter air pollution by:

Avoiding the open burning of leaves, trash, and other materials; and

Avoiding the use of gas-powered lawn and garden equipment.

Stay up to date with news that matters to you with the WTAJ app on iPhone and Android by clicking here.

These air quality issues come from the Canadian wildfires and even caused A section of Minnesota to have the country’s worst quality air on Tuesday, according to a story published by the Associated Press.