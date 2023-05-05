BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)—From now until September, Coffee on 3rd will host a farmers market every Friday at their location in Duncansville.

Owner Ashlyn Dugan opened the shop last fall. She is a third-generation business owner who saw a coffee shop for the location.

Dugan said when she got the location, she always wanted to start a farmers market. Being on Third Ave, she thought the traffic she received would be ideal for small businesses to showcase their merchandise.

“We had attraction from the road and everything, and I knew it would help small businesses,” Dugan said. “So, the reason we’re doing the farmers market is to help other small businesses just like me, and we’re really happy to do so.”

The market will include farmers, craftspeople, food trucks, business owners, and florists. Dugan said she plans to have more vendors attend the market later in the season.

She thought the first market of the season had a successful turnout. She noted how many of the people who came left with a purchase.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

She encourages the community to come and supports small businesses. The market is being held every Friday from 10 AM to 1 PM at 1524 3rd Ave.