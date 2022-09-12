CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Philipsburg’s proposed Cold Stream Campground is receiving a major boost in federal funding.

$111,300 will go toward the development of the campground, State Rep. Scott Conklin (D-Centre) announced on Wednesday Sept. 7.

“We’re just constantly growing,” Tim Ryder, code enforcement officer for the Philipsburg Borough said.

Ryder said the 10-site campground will be nestled in a location that already has walking trails, fishing, a playground, and soccer fields.

The grant will cover the construction of a pedestrian walkway, boardwalk trail, observation areas, stormwater management measures, installation of interpretive signage, ADA access, landscaping, project sign and other related site improvements.

“We’ve had some opposition to it, but mostly from lack of information,” Ryder said. “They’re worried about the stream and the trees and those sorts of things, but we’re not infringing upon anything.”

Ryder said he expects the bulk of the work to be completed by the borough’s crews, saving Philipsburg money.

“I have probably the most talented crew in the area,” Ryder said. “Philipsburg wouldn’t be Philipsburg without them.”

He said he hopes people can start pitching tents on the site by spring 2023.

“People are excited,” said Ryder. “People are already wanting to book the first weekend.”