ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)– Coldwell Bank Town and Country Real Estate is celebrating 50 years of serving and selling homes to the people of Blair County.

Broker and Owner Robert Pennington opened his company straight after graduating from Villanova University in 1973. He started as a one-man band at his old location in Hollidaysburg.

“I got two brokers from Johnstown to let me open a branch up from them ’cause I really wasn’t a broker yet,” Pennington said. “In Pennsylvania, you have to be an agent for three years before you can be a broker. So I was just excited to have my own place. It went from there. Would I have guessed 50 years, probably not.”

When he opened he didn’t necessarily have a goal because real estate can be a challenging industry. After 4 years in Hollidaysburg, he moved to his current location on Union Ave in Altoona.

Pennington said he began looking for staff once he made his way to Altoona. He maintained throughout his years between 25 and 30 people. He currently has 23 people.

It’s an expectation from agents and associates that they’re available for the client 24/7. The agents need to deliver exceptional service, as transparent and ethical as possible.

“When you’re trying to sell the best service. You try to do the absolute best job you can, in terms of your transparency,” Pennington said. “In terms of your follow-up, that’s all essential because that’s something you don’t have a monopoly on in terms of product. You’re just selling personality, your character, and your reputation.”

Luckily for Pennington, he has a loyal staff who embody his service standards. Pennington said 15 people have been with his company for over 25 years.

Sales Associate Wally Rossi has been with the company for 36 years. His job involves working with buyers and sellers with their real estate needs, but he’s worked with hundreds of clients.

Rossi said it’s rewarding to help families and locals find their dream homes. He remembered his interview conversation with Pennington 36 years ago and knew he made the right decision when coming on board.

“He assured me about his strategy for real estate and what it meant to him to have a reputation,” Rossi said. “To have quality agents on staff, full-time professionals. 36 years later, I was right. I made the right decision to come here at Coldwell Banker.”

Associate Broker Sandra Kurtz has been with the company for 23 years. She said she felt a welcoming and inviting environment immediately. Her favorite moments include getting clients their homes and interacting with her coworkers.

“I definitely felt a part of the office. A part of the company,” Kurtz said. “I had 20 some years prior with some other brokers and found an opportunity to come here, which I’ve been happy working in the office.”

Kurtz and Rossi said that Pennington continues to grow because the agents value his reputation and want to carry his service. Additionally, Pennington respects and treats his employees fairly.

Pennington said he wouldn’t be where he is without his employees’ hard work and loyalty. Office Manager Donna Crawford has been with the company for nine years and described the agents as elite and attentive.

“The agents that Bob has is what I would consider the cream of the crop,” Crawford said. “He is selective in what agents he works with, and I can’t imagine any agent not wanting to work at Coldwell Banker.”

“I’ve had a really loyal staff that makes my life so much easier. This is a tough business, there’s a lot of things you can’t control,” Pennington said. “So to have the luxury of people I know who are doing it right and keep me out of harm’s way. I’m very grateful it’s what keeps me going.”

The staff said they may do some celebration sometime soon.