CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A group of college students were able to come together and create a seed library as part of a class project.

Mount Aloysius College students and faculty will be partnering with Portage Public Library, located at 704 Main Street, to hand out seeds to the public on Tuesday, May 23rd, at 5:30 P.M.

A group of 24 Biology II students was given the project of collecting seeds and packeting them. The students also created a website that has more information about the plants.

Every year biology students are tasked with a project that focuses on community outreach.

“These projects provide a unique learning experience that also promotes teamwork, community outreach and illustrates the importance of service and hospitality,” biology professor at Mount Aloysius Dr. Crystal Golden said. “It pushes students to work together to create something unique, meet deadlines, and reach goals. These are all skills that are later necessary to be successful in their professions and the experience illustrates the importance of being contributing members to your local communities as well.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Examples of pas projects include working with Cambria County Association for the Blind and Handicapped (CCABH), Nathan`s Divide, and the PA Game Commission.