ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — Comcast is awarding the Veterans Leadership Program (VLP), a non-profit, with $15,000 to help veterans in our area.

The $15,000 grant is designed to support the VLP’s efforts to reach vulnerable veterans that are being serviced in the Veterans Administration’s Altoona Medical Catchment Area with a rural computer bank. The VLP helps veterans in the surrounding area with housing, career development, wellness and supportive services.

The computer bank will allow VLP to meet with veterans in Blair, Cambria, Indiana, Somerset, Centre, Clearfield, Elk, Fulton, Huntingdon and Jefferson counties. This will remove transportation barriers and allow VLP to complete intakes, provide referrals, and help those searching for housing and work.

“Comcast believes in partnering with military community-serving organizations that are meeting the needs of veterans, servicemembers and military families, and Veterans Leadership Program is one of those impactful partners making a difference in our communities. Their programs play a significant role in helping to bridge the digital divide and allowing economic mobility for those who are or have served our country and we are proud to continue our support,” Alka Patel, Vice President of Government and Regulatory Affairs for Comcast’s Keystone Region said.

Comcast is offering the grant as part of their Project Up, which is a 10-year, 1 billion commitment to advance digital equity by connecting people to the internet.

Additionally, veterans that are being assisted by VLP may be eligible for Comcast’s internet essentials program, which brings high-speed home internet at a lost cost.