BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Comcast is expanding to thousands of more homes and businesses in Blair County in 2023.

Comcast announced it will expand the Xfinity 10G Network to more than 7,200 homes and businesses in Allegheny and Blair Townships as well as Duncansville and Hollidaysburg.

Residents in these areas will be able to have access to Comcast’s full suite of services, including residential broadband speeds up to 1.2 gigabits per second. That’s fast — more than double the average broadband speed of 500 megabits per second.

“As a Supervisor of Blair Township, I am excited to welcome Comcast to our community,” said Paul Amigh. “As a resident, I am thrilled to have options when selecting my cable and Internet provider. When consumers have choices, everybody wins.”

“I want to thank Comcast for its investment in Duncansville, giving our residents more choices for video and Internet services,” said Duncansville Mayor Eric Fritz.

Over the last few years, Comcast touts that they’ve invested $2.4 billion in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania to improve and expand its network and continue delivering connectivity to its customers.