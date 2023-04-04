BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Kids can get free custard while learning more about law enforcement during an upcoming event at The Meadows in Allegheny Township.

The fourth annual “Kids, Cops, and Cones” will be from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at The Original Meadows Family Fun Center located at 471 Municipal Drive in Duncansville.

Officials from the Allegheny Township Police, Blair County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies will have their vehicles and equipment on display during the event. McGruff the Crime Dog will also beat the event.

Kids who are ages 12 or younger can get their favorite custard flavor for free.

Their menu consists of many frozen treats other than just custard such as Italian ice, shakes and floats, and more.

In 1950, The Meadows was founded in Duncansville by J.V. Richard and Delbert Meadows, and they currently have over 25 locations, according to their website. They have three other spots, on in Pennsylvania, one in Texas and another in North Carolina that they plan to open sometime in the future.