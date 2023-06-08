ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A popular comic book store has to move to a new location in Altoona.

Excalibur Collectibles was originally located at the Antique Depot and is now located in the Park Hills Plaza in a former bookstore.

The business sells anything from comic books to action figures and the new store is over seven times larger than its previous location.

Owner George Hampton said he’s excited about the new possibilities for his business.

“I had a lot of customers from over there asking me where I’m gonna be and when I’m gonna open,” Hampton said. “I also have games of skills and pinballs machines here too.”

Excalibur Collectibles will be open seven days a week.