BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–Blair County Commissioners accepted bids for the Valley View Amphitheater in Altoona at their Tuesday meeting.

The Central Blair Parks and Recreation took on this project to help improve the looks of the theater and make it bigger. The bids presented on Tuesday, Feb. 7th meeting involved general contracting and electrical work.

Half of the project is being funded primarily through state grants. The other half will be covered through account dollars allocated for parks and recreation.

Blair County Commissioner Bruce Erb noted this does not mean the companies can begin their construction.

First, they must go through a legal process and determine qualifications. However, he noted that despite this process they are still one step closer to their goal.

“It’s one step closer,” Erb said. “People have missed that Summer Concert Series, and we’re looking forward to getting the amphitheater built and getting that back into play.”