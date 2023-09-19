CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A non-profit in State College is continuing to offer services for people suffering from mental health crises.

Centre Helps also has a hotline that operates through the Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 988. The service is available 24/7 so anyone can get help whenever they need it.

Centre Helps is primed to receive more funding for that hotline through Centre County Human Services.

The Centre County Commissioners discussed a $32,133 increase in funding at their Sept. 19 meeting; raising Centre Helps current contract from $70,000 to $102,133.

“Glad to see that we can make great nonprofits like Centre Helps and Housing Transitions whole here at the end of the state fiscal year,” Commissioner Mark Higgins said.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The commissioners will vote to approve the increase at their meeting on Sept. 26.