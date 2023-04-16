ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — Saturday marked the return of ArtsAltoona’s Spring Art Market to connect with the community.

The Spring Art Market returned to Altoona and over 25 vendors and musicians gathered at the ArtsAltoona Center to celebrate local art and talent. This was the eighth Art Market that ArtsAltoona has hosted since 2021.

“There’s jewelry, there’s pottery, there’s like bath products, stuff for your home decor,” Leah Klevan, Administrative Director, said. “Really just truly something for everyone, stuff for kids to enjoy. So it’s always cool to see the different variety of things that come out. It’s like never the same every time.”

If you were unable to make this event, ArtsAltoona is working to put together a Blair Creators festival that will take place on April 29. The event will also feature local artists, food trucks and entertainment.