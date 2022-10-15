STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WTAJ) — Community members from all of Central Pa gather in support of the American Heart Association Saturday through the annual Central Pa Heart Walks.

Through the annual walk, money is raised for CPR training programs, research for childhood heart defects and adults that are struggling with heart disease. The organizers hope each year that they are inspiring people to take a closer look at their heart health.

“Just to think about the day-to-day life choices that you are making. Eating healthier, exercise, getting out and about,” Amy Adams, Chairperson of the Central Pa Heart Walk, said. “You know just information as well that we are sharing with the community about making sure that you’re visiting your family physician, your doctor on a regular basis. A lot of community education as well went into it.”

There will be another Heart Walk held in Johnstown on Oct. 22.