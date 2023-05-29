BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Hundreds of community members lined the streets in downtown Duncansville to see both new and antique fire trucks and police cars, horses and ponies, school marching bands and even a US Army helicopter in one of the area’s longest-running Memorial Day traditions.

Parade participants also handed out American flags and candy as Duncansville residents also saw twirlers, floats and Jaffa Shrine groups, including the Calliope Clowns.

“It’s very important to honor those that have paid the ultimate price and died in battle for our country,” Mayor Eric Fritz said. “This is just a small way we can show our appreciation to those that have died in uniform and pay respects to them and also their families.”

The parade started near the Antique Depot and went down 3rd Avenue before turning on 11th Street and disbanding at the Duncansville Community Center.