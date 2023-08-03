CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The planned Wawa in Centre County is cause for celebration for the gas station’s fans but is also causing concern for residents and employees in the surrounding area.

“I think, you know, another 24-hour business where people are in a hurry,” Graystone Court Villas Property Manager Megan Wagner said. “They’re coming in to get gas, grab a sandwich or whatever, it’s gonna add a lot of traffic for sure.”

The luxury apartment complex, located at 100 Hawknest Way in Benner Township, houses around 160 retired community members aged 55 and older. It’s also only steps away from the planned Wawa.

“That’s gonna be a lot more noise,” Wagner said. “The people here use these sidewalks all the time, whether it’s for exercise or to get to certain places, and it’s not safe.”

Wagner said the three gas stations currently on Benner Pike, Sheetz, Giant and Rutter’s, don’t impact the residents as much as a location just across the way potentially could.

“Sheetz is a local business but it does bring a lot of traffic, a lot of lights a lot of noise,” Wagner said. “If you think about doubling that because there’s one right in front of us, that’s gonna be a lot more noise.”

Wagner said that given the age demographic of residents at Graystone Court Villas, she had hoped a different business could have gone in the lot in front of the complex that would cater to their needs.

She added that before the Wawa does come, she hopes elected officials will hear the concerns of residents.

“I would hope that they create some kind of green space,” Wagner said. “If it’s going to go in there, I’m hoping that there’s somewhere still to sit and enjoy the scenery. Most importantly, there needs to be work done to the sidewalks and it needs to be pedestrian and biker friendly.”

Centre County Commissioner Mark Higgins said the decision, won’t be up to the county.

“I’m sorry to hear of the potential impact that the new gasoline station might have possibly on the resident’s quality of life but it is a township zoning matter,” Higgins said. “Zoning in Pennsylvania is handled at the local municipal level. The county has no direct authority here.”