BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Five organizations making a big impact in the Bellefonte community are being recognized for their work.

The grant awards were given out at the Nov. 14 Board of Commissioners meeting as part of Historic Bellefonte Inc.’s annual Hometown Hero Program.

“We love our community and we like to give back as much as we can,” President of Historic Bellefonte Inc. Sally Houser said. “So, when we have this we give to as many entities as we can.”

The organization gave out $7,000 in grant funding this year.

“To give back to the community like this, it’s going to have a big impact,” Commissioner Steve Dershem said. “We appreciate that.”

The grant recipients were Rising Hope Therapeutic Riding Center, Logan Fire Company No. 1, Undine Fire Company No. 2, Bellefonte Union Cemetery Association and the Bellefonte EMS.