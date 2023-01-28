CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Want to relive having a “snow day?” Here’s your shot!

On Saturday in Phillipsburg, the Revitalization Corporation is hosting a Community Snow Day and Winter Bonfire event. From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., community members are invited to join in winter fun at Slabtown Park.

Join friends, family and community members in sledding on Slabtown Hill, building snowmen and warming up around the bonfire. There will also be treats catered by Brown Dog.