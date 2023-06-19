ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — This week competitive shooters from across the country are gathering at the Ridgway Rifle Club for the 2023 Lever Action National Silhouette Championships.

Members from 19 different states as well as Canada will compete in various shooting challenges to be crowned as a national champion.

In 1927 the Ridgway Rifle and Pistol Club was founded. The name was changed to the Ridgway Rifle Club in 1935. The Ridgway Rifle Club established the first Silhouette range east of the Mississippi River with competitions beginning in the early 70s. It was the site for many State and Regional Championships before members of the club began to set their sights higher, looking at the National Championship.

This year marks the second year the club has hosted the national championship, something that is a huge accomplishment as well as an economic boost.

“Bringing the high-caliber shooters to Ridgway is good for the community, It’s what the rifle club does,” Event Organizer and Ridgwat Rifle Club Chief Executive Officer Ken Haupricht said. “We are one of the only places capable of hosting a national championships. It’s a great boost for the local economy.”

Throughout the week competitors will take part in three different shooting challenges that include different caliber weapons.

“There’s a lot of marksmanship goes into a lever action,” Haupricht said. “The animals are a lot closer but the guns are a lot more antiquated and more difficult to shoot.”

One competitive shooter is 16-year-old Blake Meixel from Williamsport. He has been shooting since he was 13 years old after falling in love with hunting and fishing with his family.

“The enjoyment I get out of knocking these animals over, I don’t know how to put it in the words unless you come out and try it,” Meixel said.

At the time of recording, Meixel was sitting in second place right behind his coach.

“You start thinking about your scores, and that’s when it starts going down because you start thinking about it in your own head,” Meixel said. “There’s a saying, the sport is 10% physical, 90% mental if you let any part of your mental game go down you’re done. If I get caught up talking to somebody, I’m out of it already.”

Meixel also enjoys the competitive nature of going against much older people. Even through the difficulty, Meixel is setting records in what he is doing.

“I don’t care who you are or where you come from. What shooting discipline you’re in, this is the hardest thing next to the Olympics,” Meixel added.

Meixel is also being coached by former national champion Alan Foust who has been shooting since 2000.

“This is a lot more laid back, a little more relaxing,” Foust said. “The average competitor can shoot a little higher score because the targets are bigger and closer and it’s just a little bit more friendlier atmosphere.”

Foust is from Montoursville and he won his national title in 2012. He’s now retired, but he continues to compete and coach in his free time.

Well, for one thing, I love working with boys,” Foust said. “I still have the competitive draw. I’m not a real young person, but I still have the competitive drive to do the best I can.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Both Foust and Haupricht are glad to see that the sport is still appealing to younger generations.

“If a person wants to really excel at this, they need to spend some time practicing,” Foust said. “You know, they need to have their guns tuned up. Very accurate loads, and they just need to spend time, practice, and maybe not always live fire, dry fire, just you do that in your house, and it takes time to really be good.”

“Seeing that the future of the sport is alive and well with the junior shooters and getting them out here to compete, not only compete but competing at a high level,” Haupricht said.