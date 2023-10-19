BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A concealed carry seminar will soon be taking place in Blair County to teach residents about gun permits, firearms laws and carrying practices.

Pennsylvania Representative Jim Gregory (R-Blair) will be hosting the seminar on Nov. 2 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Excelsior Volunteer Fire Company, 399 South First Street, in Bellwood.

The President of Firearms Owners Against Crime, Sergeant Jim Stoker will also attend the event to present information to participants.

“Learning more about concealed carry law and how law-abiding citizens can protect themselves will help our community to be safer,” Rep. Gregory said. “Helping gun owners protect themselves and their families while following best practices for gun ownership is important for making a community feel and be safe.”

Space is limited for the seminar so Gregory urges anyone interested in attending to RSVP by calling his Hollidaysburg office at 814-695-2398 or his Bellwood office at 814-742-7204. Registration is also available online at RepGregory.com/events.