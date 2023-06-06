CAMBRIA COUNTY (WTAJ)– Officials say that U.S. 22 West is expected to open sometime around 11 p.m. Tuesday after a tractor-trailer that was carrying hazardous chemicals crashed on Monday.

The cleanup is expected to end Wednesday afternoon and the evacuation range has been reduced from within one mile of the crash to 500 yards. However, now there are concerns that some of the chemicals may have made their way into a nearby stream.

“We haven’t seen any product go in because we made these big retention ponds last night,” Chief of the Cambria County SHARP Hazmat Team Steve Kass said. “If any product did leak out it would go into these retention ponds and be collected.”

However, a representative from the Department of Environmental Protection told WTAJ news that an unknown quantity of the chemicals did spill into a catch basin and a nearby stream. The DEP is also investigating a reported fish kill from the chemicals.

McCutcheon Enterprises is now handling the cleanup and is said to be taking steps to mitigate the impact.

“Forty thousand pounds of hazardous materials were on board, and 26,000 was organic peroxide,” Kass said. “And the other large quantity item on board was 1903, which is called perchloric acid.”

Kass says that the chemicals on board are not compatible with each other, and when combined they can heat up and become a fire hazard. The smoke seen at the crash he says wasn’t from a fire but was from the chemicals mixing. This makes the cleanup process that much more difficult.

Photo provided by the Cambria County SHARP Hazmat Team

“You have to do one chemical, one product, at a time,” Kass added.

Jackson Township Volunteer Fire Company was the first on the scene of the crash. Chief Scott Emerson says that the collaboration with all of the responding departments has gone smoothly, and that none of their firefighters reported seeing any chemicals run into any waterways.

Still he says that he understands the community’s concerns and that they are here to answer any questions.

“The number here, anybody can call,” Emerson said. “We can give them as much information as we have at that point in time. There’s some information we just don’t have and we can’t relay to anyone at that time.”