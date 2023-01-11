CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A special meeting is being held after residents in Clearfield County raised concern over a possible solar farm.

Bradford Township residents already voiced their concern last year about the proposed Cl-Shiloh LLC solar farm which would take over current farmland along Shiloh Road between McDowell and Grahampton roads.

During the new meeting that will take place at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, there will be representatives from the solar energy company to give more details about the solar farm. So far, the proposed 20 megawatt farm would consist of about 45,870 panels, and take up around 200 acres of land.

In the December meeting, there were 50 people gave reasons such as the health effect the new solar farm could implement.

“We don’t know what kind of effects the solar farm will create. We don’t know environmentally health wise we’re all in the dark we just learned about this three weeks ago,” Dick Heberling, a business owner and resident of Bradford Township said after the meeting.

There are two other solar farms in the area, one is under construction and the other is partially operational.