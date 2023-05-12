JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Highlands Health Clinic is bringing back its annual benefit concert headlined by a band with ties to late Grateful Dead frontman Jerry Garcia.

Melvin Seals and JGB along with the popular Johnstown Band FlowerChild will be playing at Peoples Natural Gas Park under the Polacek Pavilion in downtown Johnstown on August 26.

Seals played the Hammond B-3 organ and keyboards while he was part of the Jerry Garcia Band, a side project of the Grateful Dead singer that lasted just under two decades. Seals is a known pioneer of Jam Music.

“Jerry Garcia’s vision was that art and music could collectively heal the world,” co-chairman of the AmeriServ Flood Music City Festival Bryan Hummel said. “So its fitting that Melvin Seals & JGB is our headlining talent for this benefit event supporting Highlands Health, which works to heal those in need in our community.”

Gates open for the concert at 6 p.m., with FlowerChild playing at 6:30 p.m. and then Melvin Seals and JGB will perform at 8:30 p.m. Tickets can be bought in advance for $25 online or $30 the day of.

“This concert is our largest fundraising activity and supports services to those in our community who do not have health insurance,” executive director of Highlands Health Rosalie Danchanko said. “We are excited to once again offer an outstanding show for this great cause.”

The concert is sponsored by JWF Industries, Ron & Lisa Kuchera, and E Map in cooperation with JAHA. Food vendors and a full bar will also be available.

FlowerChild’s music is an inspiration from the 60s and 70s Jam/funk and has been playing across the region for 25 years.

Highlands Health Clinic in Johnstown provides free medical services to people who have low incomes or are uninsured or underinsured.