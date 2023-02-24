The modern acoustic guitar is descended from a long historical line of stringed instruments, including the lute, lyre, gittern and vihuela.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– Enjoy some of Ukrainian music this weekend during a benefit concert in State College.

The band Korinya will be performing at 1 p.m. at The State Theatre on Saturday, and proceeds will be going towards the local Sister Sister charity organization, which sends aide to the Ukrainian city Nizhyn.

According to a news release, the Ukrainian word “Korinya” means roots. The band describes themselves as “a contemporary folk band with a fresh, grassroots sound,” and they will be playing traditional Ukrainian songs.

Adults can grab tickets for just $10, while children and students will be $5, but there will be a convenience fee. Tickets can be purchased in advance on The State Theatre’s website, or at its box office.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The concert is sponsored by the Penn State Ukrainian Society, the Woskob Family Endowment in Ukrainian Studies and the Department of Germanic Languages and Literatures.