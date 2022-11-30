HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Take Note, a Huntingdon music group, is presenting a benefit concert this Friday.

The Celebration Benefit Concert will be in support of Mark Morningstar & honoring Shawn Campopiano. The concert will take place at the St. James Lutheran Church on Friday, Dec. 2 at 7 p.m.

Morningstar is a former Huntingdon band teacher who was diagnosed with stage 3 liver cancer in December of 2021. After being diagnosed with cancer the search began for a new liver.

The community was quick to spring into action and soon events and Facebook pages popped up. All trying to help Morningstar find a match.

However, despite the wide search, the match ended up being closer to home than he thought. In June, he received news that a match had been found. A former student, Shawn Campopiano, was a match and was willing to donate.

On July 21, Morningstar and Campopinao underwent surgery. Morningstar was set for about 10 weeks of recovery, while Campopinao’s recovery was scheduled to take about 4 weeks.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The church is located at 525 Mifflin Street.