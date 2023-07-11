Concerts in the Park will return to Ebensburg’s Penn Eben Park on Friday.

EBENSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Ebensburg’s annual Concerts in the Park series will return to Penn Eben Park for its first show of the summer on July 14.

The first concert will feature Pennsylvania blues and rock band Felix and the Hurricanes taking the stage at 6 p.m. this Friday.

The concerts will occur on select Friday evenings from 6-9 p.m. during July and August, according to the Ebensburg Main Street Partnership.

In addition to seating in the Penn Eben Park, the 100 block of North Julian Street will also be closed to provide more room for attendees to spread out with blankets and lawn chairs.

Here’s the full lineup for the summer 2023 Concerts in the Park:

July 14 – Felix and the Hurricanes

July 21 – Darrell Dumm

August 4 – The Moore Brothers

August 11 – Amber Marie

August 18 – Smooth Sound Band

August 25 – Somebody to Love

The series is hosted by the Ebensburg Main Street Partnership with the goal of bringing local residents to the downtown Ebensburg area, according to the Ebensburg Borough & Community’s Facebook page.

“We book different types of bands each year in an effort to appeal to all generations attending the concerts,” Danea Koss, Community Development Director, said.

And although the various acts span several genres of music, the artists share one thing in common: each hails from Pennsylvania.

More information about the series can be found by visiting EbensburgPA.com or Ebensburg Borough & Community’s Facebook page. You can also call the Ebensburg Borough office at 814-472-8414.