BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Brian Morden Foundation has announced that they’ll be selling food and drinks at an upcoming basketball game to raise money.

The group will be selling food at the Altoona Junior High School basketball game that is scheduled for Thursday, March 23. The group will be selling hotdogs and several refreshments.

The game is set to start between 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. The funds that are collected will go towards Ewing’s Sarcoma and childhood cancer research, supporting pediatric patients and families, and providing funding for 3 higher education scholarships.

