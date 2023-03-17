BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Brian Morden Foundation has announced that they’ll be selling food and drinks at an upcoming basketball game to raise money.
The group will be selling food at the Altoona Junior High School basketball game that is scheduled for Thursday, March 23. The group will be selling hotdogs and several refreshments.
The game is set to start between 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. The funds that are collected will go towards Ewing’s Sarcoma and childhood cancer research, supporting pediatric patients and families, and providing funding for 3 higher education scholarships.
Latest Posts
- Penn State sends five to the finals as its lead grows
- Brewing Company holds fundraiser to benefit art studio
- Concessions at Altoona basketball game to benefit Brian Morden Foundation
- District 5 Champs, Berlin, onto state semifinals
- Trump, Carroll agree to combine defamation lawsuits into single case
You can learn more about the foundation here.