CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) has been awarded two patents for a revolutionary ammunition design that will benefit U.S. warfighters.

CTC was awarded two patents for “shell case design utilizing metal injection molding,” the company announced. The patents detail the invention of a single-piece, high-strength metallic cartridge case that is stronger, stiffer and lighter than traditional brass.

The design was a joint development between CTC and the U.S. Army to “improve warfighter effectiveness through increased lethality, improved accuracy and reduced ammunition weight.”

CTC President and CEO Ed Sheehan (left) and CTC Executive VP and COO George Appley (right) congratulate the team on this successful patent. Shawn Rhodes (center) attended the recognition ceremony along with the rest of the team, who joined via video conference. (credit: CTC)

The company said several cartridge calibers have been demonstrated with distinct advantages over competing solutions, such as hybrid metallic-polymer and multi-piece metallic cartridge cases. The metal injection molded cartridge benefits include:

30 percent case weight reduction vs. brass

High-pressure capability, up to 100 ksi tested

Increased muzzle velocity, up to 10% over brass

Increased accuracy (sub-MOA [Minute of Angle])

Durable stainless steel case material with reliable functionality from -65°F to 160°F

Rugged, single-piece design with no corrosion issues

Compatible with existing brass case taper, trim, load, assemble, and pack manufacturing infrastructure

U.S. Patents 11465207 and 11493314 not only protect the U.S. government’s ability to organically produce and supply this technology to the warfighter but allow cost reduction and maturation through private commercialization, according to CTC.

“This award comes at a time when global commodity prices for copper and brass are at all-time highs. The use of high-strength, lightweight stainless steel cartridge cases in ammunition production reduces manufacturing costs,” CTC President and CEO Edward J. Sheehan, Jr. said. “The CTC team has done an outstanding job of analyzing requirements, developing a solution, and ensuring it is cost-effective and scalable.”

Additional cost savings the CTC mentioned include:

Reduced fuel and transportation costs from cartridge weight savings

Easy firing range cleanup due to cases being magnetic

Reloadable for consumer and competitive shooting

The activity that led to this patent is part of CTC’s overall ammunition and weapon systems engineering services. The shell casing design inventors are Todd Skowron, Juan Valencia, Shawn Rhodes and William Brueggen.

CTC is an independent, nonprofit applied scientific research and development professional services organization. It collaborates with its technology transition affiliate, Enterprise Ventures Corporation, to provide transformative, full lifecycle solutions through research, development, test and evaluation work.

For more information about CTC, visit their website at ctc.com.