(WTAJ)– Conemaugh Health System and UPMC are experiencing the effects of the tripledemic, which are cases of influenza, RSV, and Covid. This uptick causes hospitals to be at a higher capacity than usual.

The hospitals noted flu and RSV were not as high last year because people continued to use safety precautions. However, people have since mostly returned to normalcy those cases spiked.

“Now that we’re back to more of our usual activities,” said UPMC’s Chief Quality Officer, Dr. David Burwell. “We’re noticing a resurgence of these endemic viruses. So, these three together at this level has been greater than what it has been in the past two years.”

Both hospitals said these cases are diverse among children, young adults, and elders. However, overcrowding is something affecting all hospitals. Chief Nursing Officer at Conemaugh Health System, Jelden Arcilla, said children with severe cases can’t be sent to Pittsburgh because of overcrowding.

Each official ensured that these capacity concerns would not cause them to deny services to patients. They are able to treat as many patients as they can safely.

“We have been at higher capacity within our hospitals for many months now,” Dr. Burwell said. “With that being said, we do have the capacity to treat any patients that need care at this time. We have no intent on changing that in the near term.”

Each doctor said they are prepared for the surge coming from holiday gatherings. Additionally, they both said they don’t plan on shutting down services for patients anytime soon.

To stay ahead, hospitals plan to utilize the protocols they did during the pandemic peaks. That means maintaining safety among patients and staff.

“We can manage surge capacities at this point. We’re getting to a better point than we had in the past,” Arcilla said. “I believe we’ve seen the peak of our surge at least related to covid, and that was this time last year. But you never know what to expect with the triple threat we have now”

“We have different steps that we take depending on what level of surge that occurs,” Dr. Burwell said. “We will implement that plan and stay true to the plan, ’cause it’s worked in the past. It worked during our Covid surges.”

Each hospital acknowledges the nursing shortage and how it does affect how many patients they can take. They want to make sure patients are seen in a timely. Overall, their primary responsibility is to ensure they care for all patients.

“We’ve been pretty stretched, but we’re able to move patients through the system not a deadlock per se,” Arcilla said. “Where patients come in, and they can’t get anywhere. Although the waits are a little bit longer and delayed we’re able to get through everybody timely and safely.”

In return, both are asking the community to continue to utilize safety precautions. That means washing hands, wearing masks, staying home if you’re sick, and updating your vaccinations.